Quantfury Token Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 3rd. During the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Quantfury Token token can currently be bought for approximately $9.16 or 0.00031568 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantfury Token has a total market capitalization of $91.61 million and $22,677.55 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Quantfury Token

Quantfury Token’s genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 9.11690074 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $21,359.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

