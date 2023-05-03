Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 104.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 6.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 4.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:EPR opened at $41.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.09 and a 200 day moving average of $39.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.66. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $33.92 and a 1-year high of $55.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 7.76.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 147.98%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

About EPR Properties

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.