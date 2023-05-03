Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $26,000 Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 211.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of AGCO opened at $127.95 on Wednesday. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $88.55 and a 52 week high of $145.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40.

AGCO Increases Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.59. AGCO had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.58.

Insider Transactions at AGCO

In other news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,455.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total transaction of $225,207.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,510.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,455.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,940. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

