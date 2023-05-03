Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.39), Briefing.com reports. Rambus had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rambus updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Rambus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $48.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.48 and a beta of 1.32. Rambus has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $51.88.

Insider Transactions at Rambus

In other news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $272,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,602.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $272,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,602.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $130,807.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,873 shares of company stock valued at $5,078,943 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rambus

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Rambus in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RMBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

