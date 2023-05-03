Ravencoin (RVN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $285.70 Million

Ravencoin (RVN) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $285.70 million and approximately $5.26 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 12,490,855,516 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a blockchain project that enables simple issuance and management of tradable assets on a blockchain. It was launched in 2018 without an ICO, pre-mine, or masternodes, and is notable for its use of the X16R and KAWPOW algorithms to prevent ASIC domination of the network. The project was announced by Bruce Fenton on Twitter and has a growing community with a development roadmap of seven phases. Ravencoin is designed to be energy-efficient and aims to provide a decentralized alternative to traditional financial instruments.”

