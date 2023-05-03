Raydium Hits Market Cap of $45.70 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 3rd. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $45.70 million and $5.24 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000793 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Raydium has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Raydium Token Profile

Raydium’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,771,699 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

