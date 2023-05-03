Raymond James Increases Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $320.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.75% from the stock’s current price.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Saia from $265.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Saia from $248.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Saia from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Saia from $229.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.94.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Trading Up 1.2 %

SAIA opened at $294.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $273.72 and a 200-day moving average of $249.28. Saia has a 52 week low of $168.03 and a 52 week high of $306.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.28 million. Saia had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Saia will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 980 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total value of $287,659.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,317.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 980 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total transaction of $287,659.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,317.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,995,982.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,004 shares of company stock valued at $11,137,223 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Saia by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia by 80.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 1.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

About Saia

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.