Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE: KNX) in the last few weeks:

4/21/2023 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2023 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2023 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $70.00 to $67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2023 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $56.00 to $59.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2023 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $70.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/10/2023 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $60.00 to $56.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/22/2023 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $67.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2023 – Knight-Swift Transportation was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2023 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Knight-Swift Transportation is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of KNX stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $57.52. 1,783,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,980,102. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $64.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.59%.

In related news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $96,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,082.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $96,866.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,082.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

