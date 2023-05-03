ReddCoin (RDD) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 43.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 26.2% against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and $68,878.02 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00307886 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00012879 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00018392 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001186 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000677 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003458 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.