Relay Token (RELAY) Trading 24.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Relay Token (RELAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. In the last seven days, Relay Token has traded down 24.6% against the dollar. Relay Token has a total market cap of $3.17 billion and approximately $222.34 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Relay Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001497 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Relay Token launched on August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain.

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relay Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Relay Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

