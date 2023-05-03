RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.82 EPS

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $8.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.34 by $0.82, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RNR traded down $7.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,017. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.43. RenaissanceRe has a one year low of $124.18 and a one year high of $223.80.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is -5.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.80.

In related news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $320,149.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,520.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of RenaissanceRe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,689,000 after buying an additional 15,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

See Also

