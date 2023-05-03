Render Token Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $809.83 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Render Token token can now be bought for $2.22 or 0.00007664 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a total market cap of $809.83 million and $196.24 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Render Token has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Render Token Token Profile

Render Token’s genesis date was June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 364,833,198 tokens. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render is a provider of decentralized GPU based rendering solutions, founded in 2016 by Jules Urbach, CEO of OTOY. The Render Network connects users looking to perform rendering jobs with individuals who have idle GPUs to process the renders. GPU owners can register their idle GPUs on the network and become “Node Operators”, earning RNDR Tokens by accepting jobs from users who send their files to the network. OTOY receives a small percentage of RNDR for facilitating the transaction and maintaining the network.”

