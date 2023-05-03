Render Token (RNDR) Price Hits $2.22 on Exchanges

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Render Token has a market capitalization of $808.16 million and approximately $217.42 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Render Token has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Render Token token can currently be bought for $2.22 or 0.00007625 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Render Token Profile

Render Token’s launch date was June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 364,833,198 tokens. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render is a provider of decentralized GPU based rendering solutions, founded in 2016 by Jules Urbach, CEO of OTOY. The Render Network connects users looking to perform rendering jobs with individuals who have idle GPUs to process the renders. GPU owners can register their idle GPUs on the network and become “Node Operators”, earning RNDR Tokens by accepting jobs from users who send their files to the network. OTOY receives a small percentage of RNDR for facilitating the transaction and maintaining the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

