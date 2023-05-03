Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Hits New 1-Year High at $647.20

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 647.20 ($8.09) and last traded at GBX 644.40 ($8.05), with a volume of 10275851 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 634.60 ($7.93).

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.87) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.56) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 645 ($8.06) to GBX 670 ($8.37) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.12) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 605.75 ($7.57).

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 566.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 537.18. The firm has a market cap of £16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,381.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Rentokil Initial Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.15 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $2.40. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,666.67%.

In other news, insider Andy M. Ransom sold 1,025,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 619 ($7.73), for a total transaction of £6,344,750 ($7,926,974.01). Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

