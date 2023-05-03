Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.35-$2.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $720-$760 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $779.97 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RGEN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Repligen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Repligen from $170.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $208.56.

RGEN stock traded up $6.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.44. 773,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,481. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $137.21 and a fifty-two week high of $262.26.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.43 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 23.20%. Repligen’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Repligen by 58.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Repligen by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Repligen by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Repligen by 15.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

