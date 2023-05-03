Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Issues Earnings Results

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $53.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.21 million. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 9.59%.

Shares of FRBK opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.10. Republic First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.20 million, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Republic First Bancorp by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 21,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services through its subsidiary. It offers checking, savings, cash management, commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans, mortgages, credit, debit, and gift cards, online and mobile banking, merchant services, and mobile deposit services.

