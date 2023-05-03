Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Columbia Banking System, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Columbia Banking System’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s FY2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

COLB stock opened at $19.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.67. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $35.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.52.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $429.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.99 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 203.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 37,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

