Research Analysts Set Expectations for BCE Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) – Cormark issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for BCE in a report released on Monday, May 1st. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $3.29 per share.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71. The company had revenue of C$6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.30 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 11.86%.

BCE Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$65.25.

BCE opened at C$65.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$61.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$61.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.48. BCE has a 12 month low of C$55.66 and a 12 month high of C$70.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.77, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

BCE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.967 dividend. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 129.87%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

