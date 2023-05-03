Research Analysts Set Expectations for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.18. The consensus estimate for Rexford Industrial Realty’s current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $54.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $48.74 and a 52 week high of $77.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 194,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,584,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 103,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,297,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,713,000 after buying an additional 738,974 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,455 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rexford Industrial Realty

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $1,986,149.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,220.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $1,986,149.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,220.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $975,808.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading

