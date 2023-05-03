Research Frontiers (REFR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 494.26% and a negative return on equity of 67.80%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

REFR opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. Research Frontiers has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $2.85. The company has a market cap of $53.28 million, a P/E ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REFR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Research Frontiers during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Research Frontiers in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Research Frontiers in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Research Frontiers in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Research Frontiers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Research Frontiers, Inc engages in development, licensing and commercialization of suspended particle device (SPD) light-control technology for automobiles, homes, buildings, aircraft, boats, exhibition and display applications markets. It develops and licenses technologies to other companies that manufactures and markets SPD-smart chemical emulsion or light-control film made from chemical emulsion, lamination services and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, skylights and sunroofs.

