Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20-6.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.40 billion. Resideo Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.41-0.51 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on REZI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Resideo Technologies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Resideo Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of NYSE:REZI traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $17.21. 775,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,156. Resideo Technologies has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Resideo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,458 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $64,941.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at $896,388.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 14,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $274,066.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $64,941.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 48.9% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,889,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,450 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,760,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,922,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,477,000 after acquiring an additional 474,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,677,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,600,000 after acquiring an additional 326,608 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,114,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,160,000 after acquiring an additional 195,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc operates as a manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products and components that provide critical comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions. It operates through the Products and Solutions and ADI Global Distribution segments. The Products and Solutions segment includes temperature and humidity control, energy products and solutions, water and air solutions, smoke and carbon monoxide detection home safety products, security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, other home-related lifestyle convenience solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

