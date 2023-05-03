Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Raised to $84.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on QSR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of QSR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,024. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $73.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.48 and its 200-day moving average is $64.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 35.36%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $17,359,220.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,301,854.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 11.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 75.0% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 76,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Further Reading

