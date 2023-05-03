Retirement Capital Strategies Increases Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Retirement Capital Strategies increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 1,719.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,067 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Retirement Capital Strategies owned about 0.07% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV remained flat at $100.20 during midday trading on Wednesday. 163,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,357,181. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $99.96 and a 52-week high of $100.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.28.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.