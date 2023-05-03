Retirement Capital Strategies Reduces Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Retirement Capital Strategies lowered its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,609 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems makes up 0.6% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $885,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,677 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 69.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,090,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,237,000 after buying an additional 447,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 83.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 819,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,882,000 after buying an additional 371,526 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 55.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,037,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,675,000 after purchasing an additional 368,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 682,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,470,000 after acquiring an additional 348,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,104. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $217.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a PE ratio of 66.76, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 10,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.80, for a total transaction of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,195,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.80, for a total transaction of $1,938,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,195,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total value of $9,119,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,303,547.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 309,897 shares of company stock valued at $63,087,928. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

