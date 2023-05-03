Retirement Capital Strategies Reduces Stock Position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Retirement Capital Strategies lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) by 76.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,483 shares during the period. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 325.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 69.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter.

IHAK traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.91. The stock had a trading volume of 26,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,653. The company has a market capitalization of $498.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.38. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a one year low of $31.29 and a one year high of $39.49.

About iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

