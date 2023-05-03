Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.10 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 786.70% and a negative net margin of 268.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.93) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Revance Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.84. Revance Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $36.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Revance Therapeutics

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RVNC shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.91.

In other news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $101,471.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,667.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Revance Therapeutics news, President Dustin S. Sjuts sold 21,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $679,437.72. Following the transaction, the president now owns 123,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,075.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $101,471.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,667.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,514 shares of company stock worth $4,383,916. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVNC. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,165,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,519,000 after buying an additional 658,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,449,000 after buying an additional 609,841 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 252.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after buying an additional 336,645 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,597,000 after buying an additional 238,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 943.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 245,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 221,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

