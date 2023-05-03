Richmond Brothers Inc. Has $413,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Richmond Brothers Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.6% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $436,000. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $412.34. 996,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,193,612. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $404.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.34. The company has a market capitalization of $306.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $434.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

