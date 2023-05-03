Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Buys 14,432 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 664,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 18.7% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC owned about 0.49% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $50,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 147.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.41. The stock had a trading volume of 56,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,915. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.51 and a twelve month high of $85.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.87.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

