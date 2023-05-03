Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Makes New $57,000 Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,548,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,977,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.49.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

