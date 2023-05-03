Riverview Capital Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,740 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,530 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 2.9% of Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after buying an additional 1,832,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,867,497,000 after purchasing an additional 701,415 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Walmart by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,515,655,000 after purchasing an additional 33,452 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,951,000 after buying an additional 303,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $146.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.07. The company had a trading volume of 820,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,127,045. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $154.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

