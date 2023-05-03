Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Sells $196,062.33 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) insider Baiju Bhatt sold 23,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $196,062.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,523. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Baiju Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 10th, Baiju Bhatt sold 87,413 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $863,640.44.

On Friday, March 10th, Baiju Bhatt sold 92,691 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $836,072.82.

On Friday, February 10th, Baiju Bhatt sold 86,806 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $866,323.88.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Baiju Bhatt sold 19,918 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $224,675.04.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,065,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,932,688. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.11. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $12.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.16 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 131.63%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 30.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at $199,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 69.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,882 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 38.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 25,502 shares during the period. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

See Also

