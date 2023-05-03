Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Sells $196,062.33 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) insider Baiju Bhatt sold 23,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $196,062.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,523. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Baiju Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 10th, Baiju Bhatt sold 87,413 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $863,640.44.
- On Friday, March 10th, Baiju Bhatt sold 92,691 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $836,072.82.
- On Friday, February 10th, Baiju Bhatt sold 86,806 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $866,323.88.
- On Thursday, February 2nd, Baiju Bhatt sold 19,918 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $224,675.04.
Robinhood Markets Price Performance
Shares of Robinhood Markets stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,065,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,932,688. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.11. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $12.76.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HOOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.91.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 30.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at $199,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 69.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,882 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 38.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 25,502 shares during the period. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Robinhood Markets
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.
