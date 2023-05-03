Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $5.55 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.63.

Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is an international franchiser of gourmet chocolate, confection, and self-serve frozen yogurt stores and a manufacturer of an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products. The firm and its subsidiaries, franchisees, and licensees currently operate over 315 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and self-serve frozen yogurt stores across the United States, Qatar, the Republic of Panama, and the Republic of the Philippines. �The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Durango, CO.

