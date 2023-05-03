Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.87 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Rogers Communications in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will earn $5.87 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.92.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RCI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Rogers Communications ( TSE:RCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C$1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.16 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

