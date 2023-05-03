Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,583 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.32% of Roper Technologies worth $145,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 8,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $459.29. 151,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,570. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $466.26. The company has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.683 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.08.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

See Also

