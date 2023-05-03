Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Position Increased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,249,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,292 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $117,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RY traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.86. The company had a trading volume of 184,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,366. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $134.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.54. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $83.63 and a 1-year high of $106.43.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 18.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.992 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.33.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

