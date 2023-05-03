Royal Road Minerals (CVE:RYR) Shares Down 6.9%

Royal Road Minerals Limited (CVE:RYR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 20,999 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 85,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Royal Road Minerals Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 16.09 and a quick ratio of 15.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.15.

About Royal Road Minerals

(Get Rating)

Royal Road Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Colombia, Nicaragua, and Peru. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Los Andes project located in Boaco department of Nicaragua; and the Piedra Iman property located in Chinandega district of Nicaragua.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Road Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Road Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.