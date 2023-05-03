Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.90

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.90 and traded as high as $8.90. Royce Global Value Trust shares last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 24,944 shares.

Royce Global Value Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royce Global Value Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGT. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 99,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 62,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 25,886 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 1,398.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 18,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 40,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares during the last quarter.

Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile

