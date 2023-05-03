RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME) Stock Price Down 32.2%

RTCORE Inc (OTCMKTS:RTME – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 32.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.02. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99,900% from the average session volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

RTCORE Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04.

About RTCORE

(Get Rating)

RTCORE Inc provides software solutions. It engages in the development of Real Time Core Processing System, a cloud-native software to displace the monolithic systems plaguing industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as iSocialy, Inc and changed its name to RTCORE Inc in September 2020. RTCORE Inc is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RTCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.