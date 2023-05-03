Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.03% and a negative net margin of 6,930.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.07) earnings per share.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE traded up $2.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.22. 290,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,180. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $50.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.53 and its 200-day moving average is $41.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $519,394.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,572.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 39,479 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,209,000 after purchasing an additional 162,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $18,715,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

