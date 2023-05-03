Salzhauer Michael Cuts Stock Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Salzhauer Michael lowered its stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,710 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Salzhauer Michael owned 0.06% of Provident Financial Services worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,351,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $265,617,000 after purchasing an additional 70,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,217,716 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $160,245,000 after acquiring an additional 124,787 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,579,685 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $108,805,000 after acquiring an additional 81,452 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,539 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,073,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,110,000 after acquiring an additional 403,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:PFS traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $15.74. 161,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,592. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average of $21.35. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $25.61.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $130.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Provident Financial Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO George Lista bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $30,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,069.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Lista purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $30,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,069.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $59,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,713 shares in the company, valued at $207,979.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.