Salzhauer Michael Invests $221,000 in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 2,857.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 76.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MSGS stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $203.50. 33,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,662. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.82 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.37. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12-month low of $136.61 and a 12-month high of $205.34.

Insider Activity

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.49). Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $353.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.82, for a total value of $64,954.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 629 shares in the company, valued at $118,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.