Salzhauer Michael Sells 275,483 Shares of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)

Salzhauer Michael trimmed its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) by 93.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 275,483 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael owned about 0.70% of OncoSec Medical worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in OncoSec Medical by 48.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on OncoSec Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ONCS traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.73. 107,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,800. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.01. OncoSec Medical Incorporated has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $20.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.54.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter.

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

