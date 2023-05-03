Salzhauer Michael Sells 3,300 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Salzhauer Michael lessened its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Salzhauer Michael’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 144.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in WesBanco by 9.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WSBC traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.61. 225,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,775. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.90. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.06 and a 52-week high of $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $151.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.27 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on WSBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on WesBanco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on WesBanco from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating).

