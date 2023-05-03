Salzhauer Michael Takes $221,000 Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $203.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,662. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.37. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12-month low of $136.61 and a 12-month high of $205.34. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 91.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity at Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $353.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.07 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.82, for a total value of $64,954.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.