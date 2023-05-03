Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Trading Up 2.1%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.10 and last traded at $50.10. Approximately 951 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.06.
Sampo Oyj Trading Up 2.1 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.14.
Sampo Oyj Company Profile
Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.
