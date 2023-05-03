Sanford Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,601,896.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $172.66. 526,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,369. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.97. The company has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $178.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 55.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eaton from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.17.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

