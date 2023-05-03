Sanford Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,662 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 14,616.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 277.9% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 149.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $55.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,678 shares. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.70.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

