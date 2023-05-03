Sanford Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 545,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,281 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 6.5% of Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $27,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.15. The stock had a trading volume of 248,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,295. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.82 and its 200 day moving average is $50.12.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

