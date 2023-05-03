Sanford Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 128,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 32,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 826,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,382,000 after acquiring an additional 69,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $98.09. 761,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,535,691. The company has a market capitalization of $143.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.06 and its 200 day moving average is $97.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Articles

