Sanford Advisory Services LLC Invests $462,000 in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,670,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 38,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 234,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,645,000 after purchasing an additional 151,479 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,900,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,204,000 after purchasing an additional 340,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,258,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Up 0.1 %

QQQM stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,229. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $104.62 and a 52 week high of $137.55.

Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

